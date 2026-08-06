Economic Collapse

Economic Collapse

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Lauran's avatar
Lauran
19h

The most valuable thing in the future for a young man is going to be employment in a trade. A plumber, an electrician, a car mechanic , ..... not a white collar management position. I will always need someone to fix my heating and air. I will never need someone to not answer a phone when I call because he is in a meeting. It is back to the 1970s for a lot of us. We are sick of AI, "smart" ANYTHING, data centers and complications with just plain living.

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