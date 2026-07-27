Economic Collapse

Economic Collapse

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Christopher Messina's avatar
Christopher Messina
Jul 27

I am glad to see that American rationality has turned its gaze on the absurd lies of the Carbon Climate Hysteria Church and decided that it's not a very useful religion.

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Kathy Christian's avatar
Kathy Christian
5d

Yes, but they'll still vote democrat

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