Democrats just swept into huge majorities in Congress and the first thing they want to do is reverse President Trump’s tariffs, restore the Medicaid cuts, reopen the food stamp spigot, and reinstate the Obamacare subsidy gravy train. The bill for that little rollback alone runs into the trillions over a decade. Now they’re fighting among themselves over whether to admit the price tag out loud or just pretend the money will magically appear.

The Wall Street Journal laid it out this week. Party leaders have broad agreement on the spending side. The argument is over the taxes. Many want to pair every new giveaway with higher rates on corporations and the wealthy so they can claim they’re being responsible about the deficit.

Others know that attaching tax hikes guarantees a fight with Senate Republicans and a Trump veto, which means nothing gets done in the next two years. Even the blocked bills, they figure, will serve as practice for 2029 when they hope to own the White House too.

Rep. Brendan Boyle, the Pennsylvania Democrat in line to run the House Budget Committee, put the quiet part out loud. “There is a lot of potential revenue because they cut taxes just so deeply at the top,” he said. “As unpopular as it may be, we do actually have to begin to start taking deficits and debt seriously.”

Translation: the tax cuts that kept more money in private hands are the problem, and the national debt that has already crossed $40 trillion is mostly someone else’s fault. Boyle and his colleagues have a menu ready.

The 2021 House plan called for lifting the corporate rate from 21 percent to 26.5 percent, the top individual rate from 37 percent to 39.6 percent, and a surtax on incomes above $5 million. They also want to claw back the higher estate-tax exclusion and some of the business investment incentives from the last Republican package.

Townhall asked the obvious question. Is this even a debate? Democrats spent the campaign talking about affordability. The moment the votes were counted they started designing a multitrillion-dollar reverse-Trump agenda. Reversing the Medicaid and SNAP changes alone is projected to cost well over a trillion. Restoring the enhanced Obamacare subsidies adds hundreds of billions more. Scrapping the tariffs would cut government revenue by up to another trillion while Democrats insist it will lower prices.

Then they want paid leave, bigger child tax credits, Medicare expansion, and some plan for Social Security. The tax hikes they call “politically unifying” get swallowed before any of the new programs even start.

This is the same playbook that has run the national debt from under $20 trillion a decade ago to more than $40 trillion today. Interest costs already exceed a trillion dollars a year. The Congressional Budget Office and the Government Accountability Office both warn the path is unsustainable.

Democrats respond by promising more spending and arguing that the only missing piece is higher taxes on people who already pay the overwhelming share of the income tax. They treat private wealth as a public resource and the deficit as a messaging problem rather than a moral one.

Thou shalt not steal. That command does not come with an exception for majority vote or a “fair share” clause. When government takes more than it needs to perform its limited duties and redistributes the rest to buy votes, it is still theft.

The voters who just handed Democrats control of Congress wanted relief from high prices. What they are about to get is a party that cannot decide whether to raise their taxes now or wait until 2029 to do it on a larger scale. Either way the bill comes due, and the people writing it have never met a spending program they would not expand.