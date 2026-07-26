Economic Collapse

Economic Collapse

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John McCarthy's avatar
John McCarthy
Jul 26

""...prices still won't explode"...and just how long might THAT persist., eh?

Relentless sales & profit motive being what they are, not too much longer, I'd expect. Regardless, I'm happy for this "temporary" situation to continue--not that this elderly couple gets 'out on the road'' all that frequently anymore...O well...'tis what it is'. The beat goes on, yes?

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