Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Californians Crush Newsom's Gas Car Ban in Massive Poll Reversal
Gavin Newsom just got the message loud and clear from the people who actually have to live under his rules.
Jul 27
91
13
17
War Chokes Off a Tenth of the World's Oil and Prices Still Won't Explode
Eleven million barrels a day gone.
Jul 26
3
1
June 2026
Keir Starmer Prepares to Step Down Monday
Keir Starmer spent the better part of two years lecturing Britain about responsibility, about institutions, about the solemn duty of leaders to put…
Jun 21
7
1
2
CNN Panel Avoided the Punchline as They Pushed to Strip Elon Musk of His Wealth
Two words surfaced on CNN Friday regarding Elon Musk’s successful SpaceX IPO.
Jun 13
8
2
Short-Term Bitcoin Holders Face Record Losses as Market Hits Historic Oversold Territory
Bitcoin has endured another punishing stretch, with prices plunging roughly 30 percent over the past month amid a confluence of pressures that exposed…
Jun 7
3
1
AI Euphoria Echoes the Dot-Com Peak as Warning Signs Multiply
The S&P 500 notched another record close at the end of May, yet beneath the surface, something troubling unfolded.
Jun 2
7
2
May 2026
Sharia Is in America's Financial System and It's Expanding Rapidly
When the bond market opens each morning in lower Manhattan, no one ringing the bell is thinking about the seventh-century Arabian peninsula.
May 27
9
1
16:30
Seattle's Housing Market Is Imploding as the "Starbucks Effect" Takes Hold
Nobody who has been paying attention to Seattle’s descent into progressive experimentation should be surprised.
May 23
10
1
California's Insurance Reckoning: FAIR Plan Slaps Homeowners With Nearly 30% Rate Hike Amid Years of Policy Failure
California homeowners already squeezed by the nation’s highest cost of living now face another blow from the state’s own insurer of last resort.
May 21
5
Even Washington's Former Democrat Governor Is Disgusted by Her Party's New Millionaires Tax
Christine Gregoire led Washington state as a Democrat governor from 2005 to 2013.
May 16
7
Astounding Home Ownership Facts Show Marriage Is More Than a Lifestyle Choice
A fresh survey reveals a staggering imbalance in the housing market: 630,000 more sellers than buyers, the widest gap in American history.
May 12
6
10:36
Billionaire Bunkers: The Men Building the Apocalypse Are Buying Tickets Out of It
There is something darkly revealing about a class of men who spend their working hours summoning a technology they privately believe has a one-in-ten…
May 9
14
5
3
© 2026 JD Rucker
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts