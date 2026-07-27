Economic Collapse

Economic Collapse

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June 2026

May 2026

Sharia Is in America's Financial System and It's Expanding Rapidly
When the bond market opens each morning in lower Manhattan, no one ringing the bell is thinking about the seventh-century Arabian peninsula.
16:30
Seattle's Housing Market Is Imploding as the "Starbucks Effect" Takes Hold
Nobody who has been paying attention to Seattle’s descent into progressive experimentation should be surprised.
California's Insurance Reckoning: FAIR Plan Slaps Homeowners With Nearly 30% Rate Hike Amid Years of Policy Failure
California homeowners already squeezed by the nation’s highest cost of living now face another blow from the state’s own insurer of last resort.
Even Washington's Former Democrat Governor Is Disgusted by Her Party's New Millionaires Tax
Christine Gregoire led Washington state as a Democrat governor from 2005 to 2013.
Astounding Home Ownership Facts Show Marriage Is More Than a Lifestyle Choice
A fresh survey reveals a staggering imbalance in the housing market: 630,000 more sellers than buyers, the widest gap in American history.
10:36
Billionaire Bunkers: The Men Building the Apocalypse Are Buying Tickets Out of It
There is something darkly revealing about a class of men who spend their working hours summoning a technology they privately believe has a one-in-ten…
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